Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 423,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,603. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit