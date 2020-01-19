Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 423,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,603. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

