Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.19. Constellium posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Constellium’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,954 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,919 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Constellium by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,067,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 567,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Constellium by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 526,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

