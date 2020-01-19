Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 183.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,883 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,967 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,120. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

