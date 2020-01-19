Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

TRTX stock remained flat at $$20.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 907,657 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 437,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.