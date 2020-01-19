Zacks: Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Depomed’s rating score has improved by 14.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $6.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Depomed an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Depomed has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

