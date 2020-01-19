Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RCUS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit