Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) to Hold

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RCUS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

