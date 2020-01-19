Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.77.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 523,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

