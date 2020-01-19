Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 294,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invacare has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 4,759.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,536,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 2,484,723 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.