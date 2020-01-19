Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Get Marchex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

MCHX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 188,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,313. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 281,154 shares of company stock worth $1,085,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 364,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.