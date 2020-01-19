Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Strong contribution from Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Moreover, order strength and improving traction of the subscription-based business model are tailwinds. Further, strengthening collaboration portfolio, which includes Webex Teams, bodes well. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise. Cisco’s latest Silicon One strategy to enhance its network hardware business is expected to boost reveune base. However, weakness in service provider business in China remains a concern. Further, stiff competition from Arista and Juniper in switching and routing verticals is likely to create pricing pressure and impact profitability. Also, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to limit margin expansion at least in the near-term.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,480,158. The firm has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

