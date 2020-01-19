Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Valeritas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Valeritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 792,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. Analysts expect that Valeritas will post -9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Valeritas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valeritas by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

