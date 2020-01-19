Zacks: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Given $6.93 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

