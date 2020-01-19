Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

SHG opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $241,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

