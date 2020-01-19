Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Cowen boosted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

