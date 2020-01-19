Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KLA by 25.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 97.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in KLA by 43.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $182.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

