Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

