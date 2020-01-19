Zero Price Hits $0.0678 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $534,513.00 and approximately $949.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00582079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00121061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,943,179 coins and its circulating supply is 7,884,670 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

