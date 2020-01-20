-$0.15 EPS Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 1,622,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

