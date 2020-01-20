-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

