$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.13. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3,133.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. 73,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.