$0.27 EPS Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $161,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,721,000 after buying an additional 121,899 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after buying an additional 195,484 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Neogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,010,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,756,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.