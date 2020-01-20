$0.28 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.39. 402,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

