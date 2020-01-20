$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,590. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,512 shares of company stock worth $5,550,778 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 122.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 282.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.