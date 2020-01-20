$0.39 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.75. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. 3,055,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,082. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

