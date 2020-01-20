$0.60 EPS Expected for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innoviva by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 555.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

