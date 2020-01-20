$0.61 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 260.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

