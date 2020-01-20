$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.83. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,259.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 250,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.