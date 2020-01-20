$107.32 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $107.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.99 million and the highest is $109.47 million. Denny’s reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $535.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.54 million to $537.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $418.02 million, with estimates ranging from $401.67 million to $427.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

