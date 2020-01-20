$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $9.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. AGCO has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in AGCO by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.