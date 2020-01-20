$202.35 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report $202.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.40 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $406.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.85 million to $434.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $509.34 million, with estimates ranging from $477.38 million to $588.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $96.81. 649,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,403. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.84 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

