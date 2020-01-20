$384.51 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to post $384.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.70 million and the lowest is $368.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $473.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,572,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $510.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

