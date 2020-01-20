$865.93 Million in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report $865.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $880.32 million and the lowest is $850.90 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $859.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

BMCH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 262,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.91. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

