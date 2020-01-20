$89.03 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce sales of $89.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $66.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $307.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $308.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $354.11 million, with estimates ranging from $342.09 million to $366.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,712,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 553,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 500,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,510. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.27.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

