Aave (LEND) Market Cap Hits $26.13 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Aave has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Bibox and Alterdice. Aave has a total market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 .

Aave's official website is ethlend.io .

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Alterdice, BiteBTC, ABCC, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

