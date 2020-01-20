Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.90

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $18.24. Acorn International shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 651 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

About Acorn International (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

