Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $393,529.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $393,529.00 and approximately $510,395.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.01938035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.03979948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00666809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00755635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00101813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00614160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

