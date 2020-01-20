AdEx (ADX) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $541,436.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.03471025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00199804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

