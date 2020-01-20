Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), 1,668 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.42 ($1.53).

The firm has a market cap of $71.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of income, combined with the prospect of longer term capital growth.

