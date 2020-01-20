ALIS (ALIS) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ALIS has a total market cap of $898,066.00 and $78.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last week, ALIS has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.03520212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00200171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.