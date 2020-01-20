Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.83

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $25.29. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 44,239 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.
Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile (NYSE:ACV)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
