Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.83

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $25.29. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 44,239 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the second quarter worth $210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the third quarter worth $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the third quarter worth $257,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,787 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

