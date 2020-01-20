Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,480.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,362.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

