Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,675.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,460.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,480.39 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,481.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,362.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,251.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

