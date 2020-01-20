AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, approximately 421 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

