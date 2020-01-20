Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $293.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.70 million to $300.50 million. Ameresco posted sales of $217.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $853.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $860.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $908.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 292,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $109,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 972,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,042,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $213,206.14. Insiders sold 194,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,277 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 105.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

