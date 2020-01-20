American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $11.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the highest is $11.47 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $43.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.40 billion to $43.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.90 billion to $47.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2,364.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 350,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

