AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

