Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Up 0.3%

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.75, 13,856 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 10,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

