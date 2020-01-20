Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.24, approximately 7,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.004 dividend. This represents a $12.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.56%. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

