Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF remained flat at $$14.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 265,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,194. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 128,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

