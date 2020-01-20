Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. First Financial Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

FFBC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 288,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.24.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after acquiring an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

